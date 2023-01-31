EDITOR’S NOTE: Todd Starnes owns one of the top conservative radio stations in the nation. Click here to download his free app so you can listen to conservative news and talk 24-7.

A 19-year-old Georgia police officer was pressured to quit his job after refusing to remove a Facebook post defending biblical marriage.

The former Port Wentworth police officer, Jacob Kersey, joined the Todd Starnes Show to tell the story.

Kersey explained that he made a Facebook post that said, “God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage.”

Following the post, Kersey received a call from his supervisor. He was informed that the post offended a coworker and that it must be removed. When he refused, the department threatened him.

“They said, You can either resign now or we’re going to create a new department policy that if you say anything like this in the future, if it’s not a Bible verse, but if it’s your interpretation or opinion of Scripture, or if you teach scripture and it offends someone, then you’ll be fired for it,” Kersey told national radio host Todd Starnes .Kersey then resigned from his post, because he did […]