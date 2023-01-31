There are few technical institutes in the world that match the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT is the gold standard for science, and Retsef Levi is one of the most respected professors there. That’s why it behooves everyone to pay attention to him when he says it’s “indisputable” that the Covid-19 “vaccines” are causing harm to young and otherwise healthy people.

HIs statistical analysis determined that the risks far outweigh any benefits to the jabs, and that’s assuming there are any benefits at all. For an experimental drug to do literally nothing to stop the spread of the disease and, according to some studies, actually aids in the spread, the bar must be set as low as possible for anyone to make any claim to their efficacy.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into the claim by Levi and an article by Debra Heine over at American Greatness:

An MIT expert in analytics and risk management in health systems is calling for the immediate halt of worldwide mRNA vaccination programs due to “mounting and indisputable evidence” that the shots are harming young people.

“They should stop because they completely failed to fulfill any of their advertised promises regarding efficacy,” said Retsef Levi, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management since 2006. “And more importantly, they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause an unprecedented level of harm, including the death of young people and children.”

In a video posted on Twitter Monday morning, Levi cited numerous studies that show how the mRNA vaccines are causing a significant increase in cases of myocarditis throughout the world.

The professor noted that he has decades of experience as an expert in analytics and risk management in health systems.

“I have more than 30 years as a practitioner and an academic in using data and analytics to assess and manage risk particularly in the context of health systems, health policies, as well as management of safety and quality of manufacturing of biologic drugs,” he said.

Levi explained that he first became concerned about the safety of the mRNA jabs in the summer of 2021 “when it became known that the mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis, inflammation of the heart.”

Since myocarditis is known to be hard to diagnose because it is often subclinical with no symptoms, Levi said he was worried that the condition would not be picked up by existing vaccine surveilling systems. So he and his team decided to analyze EMS data in Israel and found that from 2019 to the first half of 2021 there were “very concerning signals.”

“We detected an increase of 25 percent in the calls of cardiac arrest diagnosis amid ages 16 to 39 in the first half of 2021—exactly when the vaccination campaign in Israel was launched,” Levi said.

“A smaller increase was also detected in the older ages. Moreover, we also detected a statistically significant temporal correlation between the number of Pfizer vaccine doses administered to these populations and the number of EMS calls with cardiac arrest diagnoses. Interestingly, we did not see any statistically significant correlation with the number of COVID-19 infections during this period of time.”

Levi said he called for the Israeli Ministry of Health to investigate “the underlying causal mechanisms of these observed increase in the cardiac arrest calls,” but unfortunately, no investigation was conducted.

It feels like most people are now aware that the jabs are neither safe nor effective, but we cannot assume. It’s imperative that we spread the truth far and wide so anyone still thinking about jabbing themselves or their kids can be dissuaded.

