The United States government has acknowledged there are bioweapons labs in Ukraine. Our government has not acknowledged that they are ours, nor have they denied it. Now Russia has accused the U.S. of moving these labs out of Ukraine, likely to prevent Russia from getting more evidence to use against us.

They already claim to have 20,000 documents proving our involvement. As with pretty much all stories about Russia and Ukraine, we have to assume that there’s just as much of a chance of it being true as being manufactured. Any news from any news organization or any government should be treated as tainted as it pertains to Ukraine. Everyone involved is playing their agenda and the truth is just an inconvenience for them to sidestep.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered this story by Frank Bergman over at Slay News:

Russian military officials have claimed that the Pentagon has been transferring U.S. bioweapons projects out of Ukraine to Asia and other European countries. Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCB) Chief Igor Kirillov claims the Russian military has accumulated a collection of over 20,000 documents related to the U.S. military’s alleged biological program in Ukraine.

RCB Troops first accused the Pentagon of running a U.S. bioweapons program in Ukraine last spring. Washington initially dismissed the allegations.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland later confirmed that the U.S. government is “aware” of biolabs in Ukraine. However, Nuland did not admit that the labs are American, as Russia claims.

“There are biological research laboratories in Ukraine,” Nuland said. “We are currently concerned that the Russian militants may take control of them. We are working with the Ukrainian side to ensure that the materials of biological research do not fall into the hands of Russian forces.”

During a press briefing on Monday, Kirillov directly accused the U.S. of running “American military-biological programs” in Ukraine.

“Over the period of the special military operation, Russian troops have secured over 20,000 documents, reference, and analytical materials, and interviewed eyewitnesses and participants in American military-biological programs,” the officer said Monday.

These materials purportedly show the Pentagon’s intent to create biological weapons in Ukraine, and to test them out on the populations of the Eastern European country and its neighbors, including Russia, Kirillov alleged.

There’s a difference between ignoring news or treating it with a grain of salt because just because corroboration is challenging. We need to take in whatever potentially truthful news about the region that we can find and then let our discernment cut through what’s false to find the truth.

