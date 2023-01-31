Two weeks before unidentified Twitter executives are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on the platform’s censorship of reporting on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop before the 2020 election, multiple platforms are throttling a disfavored media outlet.

YouTube removed undercover video purporting to show a Pfizer executive revealing to a Project Veritas journalist posing as the executive’s date the drugmaker’s plan to use “directed evolution” to keep COVID-19 a “cash cow .” The platform also moved to block Project Veritas uploads for a week and issued a “strike” against the pugilistic nonprofit.

On Friday night, PV founder James O’Keefe posted a YouTube notice attributing the sanctions to “medical misinformation” by Project Veritas. The video “contradict[s] expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization” (WHO) on COVID-19 vaccines, the notice claimed.

Project Veritas identified the undercover subject as Jordon Walker, Pfizer’s director of worldwide R&D strategic operations and mRNA scientific planning. Walker told O’Keefe after the investigative ruse was exposed that he had lied about the drugmaker’s research to impress his fake date.

“These were not our claims,” O’Keefe says in a bemused tone. “I really think it’s third world that big, massive corporations team up with Big Tech monopolies […]