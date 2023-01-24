Smoking gun?

Did Hunter Biden receive classified information from Joe Biden on Ukraine and then email the information to his business partner Devon Archer? Hunter, Joe and Devon Archer golfing Joe Biden stored top-secret files with the “sensitive compartmented information” (SCIF) designation at Penn Biden Center in DC (found on Nov. 2).

Lawyers discovered more classified documents at Joe Biden’s Delaware home – in the garage next to his Corvette (found on Dec. 20).

Additional documents stored in Biden’s library were discovered on January 12 and again on January 20.

Hunter Biden had access to the garage where Biden stored some of the classified documents. Hunter photographed in Joe Biden’s Corvette in 2017 The documents discovered at Biden’s private office and home are related to Ukraine, Iran, China and the United Kingdom.According to emails uncovered from the “Laptop from Hell,” Hunter Biden sent his business partner Devon Archer a very detailed email on Ukraine on April 13, 2014 – just one week before Joe Biden visited Ukraine to meet with then-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.It appears Hunter Biden […]