Smoking gun?
Did Hunter Biden receive classified information from Joe Biden on Ukraine and then email the information to his business partner Devon Archer? Hunter, Joe and Devon Archer golfing Joe Biden stored top-secret files with the “sensitive compartmented information” (SCIF) designation at Penn Biden Center in DC (found on Nov. 2).
TRENDING: SMOKING GUN: Did Hunter Biden Receive Classified Information on Ukraine From Joe Biden – Then Email the Top-Secret Info to Business Partner Devon Archer?
Lawyers discovered more classified documents at Joe Biden’s Delaware home – in the garage next to his Corvette (found on Dec. 20).
Additional documents stored in Biden’s library were discovered on January 12 and again on January 20.
Hunter Biden had access to the garage where Biden stored some of the classified documents. Hunter photographed in Joe Biden’s Corvette in 2017 The documents discovered at Biden’s private office and home are related to Ukraine, Iran, China and the United Kingdom.According to emails uncovered from the “Laptop from Hell,” Hunter Biden sent his business partner Devon Archer a very detailed email on Ukraine on April 13, 2014 – just one week before Joe Biden visited Ukraine to meet with then-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.It appears Hunter Biden […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.