Either the Deep State is cleaning house or we’ve been plagued with absolute morons in the executive branch of the federal government for a long time.

It’s probably both.

Former Vice President Mike Pence joins Joe Biden as having found classified documents in one of his homes. Unlike Donald Trump, neither Pence nor then-VP Biden had the authority to declassify documents or to take them to their residences. According to CNN:

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana.

The classified documents were discovered at Pence’s new home in Carmel, Indiana, by a lawyer for Pence in the wake of the revelations about classified material discovered in President Joe Biden’s private office and residence, the sources said. The discovery comes after Pence has repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

