Biden’s border crisis has pushed the border city of Yuma, Arizona to the ‘brink of collapse’ according to one local official.

The massive increase in the number of people crossing into the city is straining all kinds of resources, from food to medical care.

Is it going to take the collapse of an American city for Biden to admit that there is a problem here?

TRENDING: SMOKING GUN: Did Hunter Biden Receive Classified Information on Ukraine From Joe Biden – Then Email the Top-Secret Info to Business Partner Devon Archer? A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden’s immigration policies, local official says A major border city is on the brink of collapse as the migrant surge under President Biden’s leadership overloads food banks and hospitals and threatens food security, a Yuma official told Fox News. “Policies need to be changed when you see an unprecedented amount of people coming across the border that even supersedes what we saw under any of the other presidents for the past 30 years,” Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “And they’re coming because they said that Biden told them to come, that we have an open border.” […]