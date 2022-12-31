There is no reason for measles to be a thing in 2022. But a few flare ups of the disease and a recent “surge” in Ohio has some questioning whether this is all part of another round of Pandemic Panic Theater in order to drive vaccines.

Others argue that it’s not planned but instead it’s a side-effect of the massive Covid-19 “vaccine” push that has weakened immune systems across the nation. Considering the latest surge is mostly affecting babies and children under 5, it would likely need to be an indirect repercussion rather than a direct result of getting jabbed.

According to Fox News:

A measles outbreak in Central Ohio has infected 82 patients under the age of 18 with nearly 40% of the children, 32, needing to be hospitalized, according to reports. The outbreak in Franklin County marks the first time a case has been reported in the area in 20 years, Axios reported.

Franklin County’s 82 cases make up the bulk of the nation’s 117 reported cases. The majority of the cases were in babies younger than 1 to 5-year-olds who had not yet been vaccinated.

Whatever is happening, it all seems very fishy. Herd immunity has been achieved for measles because most children over the age of one have been vaccinated. Because of the strong majority preventing spread, one does not have to be vaccinated to enjoy the herd immunity benefits. For some reason, this broke down quickly in Franklin County.

If this remains isolated, we can probably count it as a fluke. If it happens in other areas of the country, it seems likely that this is either another intentional release or it’s somehow connected to weakened immunity through Covid jabs.

