Despite the Biden-Harris regime and the wokesters in corporate media coming up with rosy names for the people invading our southern border in droves, we stick with the proper Trump-era term “illegal aliens.” It’s the most accurate characterizations since the word “migrants” does not indicate their presence as being illegal and “illegal immigrants” conflates them with those who have entered this nation lawfully. As for anything that uses the word “undocumented,” that’s just woke wordplay.

A play-by-play announcer covering a college football bowl game referenced the appropriate term “illegal aliens” on-air and has been suspended indefinitely. According to The Blaze:

Radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been indefinitely suspended after mentioning “illegal aliens” during a broadcast. While covering Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Hahn gave the score of the Sun Bowl, saying that “amongst all the illegal aliens” in El Paso, the game stood at UCLA with 14 and Pittsburgh with 6.

AUDIO: Here’s the clip that got NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn suspended indefinitely. “Amongst all the illegal aliens in El Paso,” he says before listing the score of the Sun Bowl.@WRAL pic.twitter.com/51Wh0sh4E2 — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) December 30, 2022

Was Hahn making a political statement? Absolutely. Was it appropriate? Yep. Sports announcers invoke woke terminology regularly on-air with no repercussions. If anything, they get kudos from fawning fellow media. Hahn used an accurate term that counters the open borders narrative embraced by the woke so he is being punished.

Imagine if we leftists could take the outrage they feel about someone using “insensitive” words and channel it to outrage over the invasion at our southern border. Perhaps then we could end the national suicide of dismissed sovereignty.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker