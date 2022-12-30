Last Updated on December 30, 2022 US Representative-elect Anna Paulina Luna has come out against Kevin McCarthy’s campaign for Speaker of the House in a public statement to the constituents of Florida’s 13th Congressional District. In it, she issued a 5-point list of priorities that she says any GOP Speaker candidate should have, including a scrapping of Nancy Pelosi’s House rules, the return of the motion to vacate, and a commitment not to use dark money to railroad conservative candidates in GOP primaries, as McCarthy did in 2022.
Luna , a conservative Rep-elect from Florida's Pinellas County-based 13th District, issued a public statement to her constituents this month, laying out her requirements for a Speaker candidate. The list echoed the demands of Freedom Caucus Reps, like Bob Good and Matt Gaetz, who've also publicly come out against McCarthy's speakership campaign.
Ahead of the January 3rd vote for Speaker, McCarthy has failed to garner enough support to secure the 218 votes he needs, after previously falling short in an internal GOP vote. According to his conservative opponents and estimates based on the public statements of Representatives, McCarthy could need as many as 25 Democrat votes to become […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
