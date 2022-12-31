The rare era with two living Popes has ended with the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

According to BBC : Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at his Vatican residence, aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health.

He led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

His successor Pope Francis said he had visited him there frequently.

The Vatican said in a statement: “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. “Further information will be provided as soon as possible.” Although the former pontiff had been ill for some time, the Holy See said there had been an aggravation in his condition because of advancing age. It will be interesting to see if anything changes at the Vatican. While there were no public disruptions over the presence of two living Popes, there were rumors that some leaders in the church […]