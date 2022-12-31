Creative Commons The National Rifle Association (NRA) bills itself as the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. For those opposed to its mission, such a claim is laughable, but the right to keep and bear arms is a constitutionally protected civil right. However, right now, the NRA is actually fighting to defend a different civil right.

You see, circumstances have forced the organization to step up and defend freedom of speech, mostly because their own free speech has been undermined.

Maria Vullo led the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has broad power to regulate almost every major financial player in the U.S. After the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., Ms. Vullo and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a press release stating that the department would “urge” the insurers, banks and companies it regulates “to review any relationships they may have with the National Rifle Association” for “reputational risk.”

The goal was to punish the NRA for its gun-rights advocacy. The press release quoted Ms. Vullo as saying that corporations need to “lead the way” on “positive social change . . . to minimize the chance” of future shootings. “DFS urges all insurance companies and banks doing […]