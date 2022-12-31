If we have any hope of retaining our tenuous grasp on reality rather than drowning in a maelstrom of ideological disinformation, our window to wake up is closing fast.

After playing around with ChatGPT , the artificial intelligence chatbot making waves for its potential to disrupt education by writing students’ term papers for them, I realized this machine was not exactly unbiased in its political leanings. Its biases, predictably, went in the same direction virtually all Silicon Valley biases tend to go.

After a few quick Google searches—but who knows what additional information Google was keeping from me?—I stumbled on an article from Unherd fittingly titled “ChatGPT is not politically neutral.”

The article described the results of some clever social science research courtesy of researcher David Rosado: “Presented with a choice of responses, ranging from ‘Strongly agree’ to ‘Strongly disagree’, the language model took stances on issues like immigration and identity politics which, overall, aligned it to what one test called the ‘establishment liberal’ position.”

Rosado offered a qualification. “The most likely explanation for these results,” he wrote, “is that ChatGPT has been trained on a large corpus of textual data gathered from the Internet with an expected overrepresentation of establishment sources of […]