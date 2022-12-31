Democrats with ambitions of broad gun control in the United States face a major stumbling block in their efforts to enact those policies: American voters themselves.

Gun rights remain broadly popular in the United States, even after years of Democratic efforts to turn high-profile mass shootings into major gun control initiatives.

A long history of gun ownership, coupled with robust constitutional protections for firearm ownership here, have led to one of the largest private gun stocks in the world.

The enduring popularity of guns in the U.S. was underscored by a recent RMG Research poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen , one that earlier this month found some support for new gun laws among voters but far more overwhelming favorability toward gun rights.

More than six out of every 10 voters “would prefer to live in a community where people are allowed to own guns,” the polling found, while more than 70% said “there are positive benefits to allowing private gun ownership.”

Demographic breakdowns show the vast majority of Republicans agreeing with those sentiments, yet even Democrats feel favorable toward gun rights in the responses, with Democratic respondents evenly split on the former question and agreeing with the latter by nearly 60%.Notably, those numbers are […]