The FTX crypto slush fund run by now-disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried (and his MIT college buddies) laundered money for Ukraine into nearly $40 million worth of campaign donations for Democrats in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Over the last year, Joe Biden and the Democrats have pushed through well over $50 billion in funding for Ukraine, using US taxpayer money. Internationally, over $100 billion has been donated to Ukraine, according to Devex.com which has compiled worldwide donations and grants to the Ukrainian cause.

FTX simultaneously processed donations to Ukraine by using its crypto infrastructure. As CoinDesk.com reported in May of this year, “Ukraine Partners With FTX, Everstake to Launch New Crypto Donation Website.”

In other words, the corrupt Ukraine regime partnered with a corrupt crypto slush fund to take dollars from the corrupt US government and funnel them into the hands of corrupt Democrat candidates to win rigged mid-term elections.

According to data published by OpenSecrets.org, Sam Bankman-Fried donated nearly $40 million to political candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections. Only $235,200 went to Republicans, with the rest going to Democrats. FTX, in other words, was a Democrat slush fund money laundering operation that helped Democrats win mid-term elections (on top of their obvious cheating, ballot stuffing and ballot harvesting operations).

It begs the obvious question: Which Democrats took this dirty money from FTX, which had stolen the money from its own customers? We know that Fetterman received substantial financial support from FTX, for example.

As CoinDesk.com reports:

“Aid for Ukraine,” which has the backing of crypto exchange FTX, staking platform Everstake and Ukraine’s Kuna exchange, will route donated crypto to the National Bank of Ukraine, Everstake’s Head of Growth Vlad Likhuta told CoinDesk. Ukraine’s crypto-savvy Ministry of Digital Transformation is also involved.

The country’s collective efforts have already raised some $48 million in bitcoin (BTC), DOT, ether (ETH), SOL, tether (USDT) and other cryptocurrencies, according to the website. Other estimates place the amount closer to $100 million, but totals vary with market swings and exactly which websites are included.

Put another way, if you donated money to “Ukraine” via this mechanism, you actually donated to Democrats in a rigged election funded by illegal campaign contributions laundered through FTX (which is increasingly emerging as the crypto hub run by people with globalist ties).

Here’s the propaganda pushed by the Ukraine regime to help narrate the cover story for all this:

The central bank is using donations to support “humanitarian aid programs” as well as Ukraine’s armed forces, according to the website. “The people will continue their fight for freedom, but they need more ammunition and necessities,” the website read.

We don’t know how much of these funds actually went to Ukraine, but we know Sam Bankman-Fried was one of the largest donors of cash to Democrat candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections (nearly $40 million, as shown above).

Massive “self-hack” has drained another nearly $1 billion from FTX accounts

Late last night, the FTX app was auto-updated and transformed into a Trojan Horse app that logged into user accounts and stole their money. We covered this in a previous story on NewsTarget.com. So far today, we know that around $1 billion in remaining funds has been looted from FTX. This is widely believed to be a “self-hack” of FTX by its founders or insiders who are attempting to take the money and run, Mt. Gox style.

As CoinDesk.com reported today:

More than $600 million was siphoned from FTX’s crypto wallets late Friday. Soon after, FTX stated in its official Telegram channel that it had been compromised, instructing users not to install any new upgrades and to delete all FTX apps.

“FTX has been hacked. FTX apps are malware. Delete them. Chat is open. Don’t go on FTX site as it might download Trojans,” wrote an account administrator in the FTX Support Telegram chat. The message was pinned by FTX General Counsel Ryne Miller.

In essence, now after having built the world’s largest crypto slush fund to try to keep corrupt Democrats in power, somebody with inside access at FTX is apparently looting the last billion dollars worth of assets at the company.

CNBC also reports that Sam Bankman-Fried had a secret “back door” into the financial accounting system that allowed him to “transfer billions” without any regulatory scrutiny whatsoever. From CNBC.com:

Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret ‘back door’ to transfer billions: Report

As Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX enters bankruptcy protection, Reuters reports that between $1 billion to $2 billion of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange.

Both Reuters and The Wall Street Journal found that Bankman-Fried, now the ex-CEO of FTX, transferred $10 billion of customer funds from his crypto exchange to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research.

This story just went full John McAfee, in other words, and it’s not even over.

Note that FTX had huge holdings in Robinhood (HOOD symbol on Wall Street), and we are anticipating total market chaos for HOOD come Monday morning.

Bitcoin, interestingly, is weathering this storm relatively well after having fallen from the $21K range to around $16K in the chaos. Bitcoin’s exposure to FTX fallout may be limited, although Bitcoin and all other cryptos are almost certain to face heavy-handed regulatory scrutiny after this fiasco fully unravels.

FTX was a massive digital SLUSH FUND for Democrats

Money was created out of nothing via FTT (tokens), then sold off to victims of the scam

Millions went to Fetterman and other Dems to sway mid-term elections

Sam Bankman-Fried had pledged $1 billion to Dems by 2024

Globalist media outlets like Reuters and Forbes then attacked rival Binance

Binance CEO CZ needed just two tweets to bring down the FTX fraud

Binance is more libertarian and wants to coexist on Twitter with Elon Musk and free speech

Binance doesn’t pilfer user deposits / funds and make crazy bets (like FTX did)

We are watching the collapse of dollar hegemony

BRICS+ nations will shortly launch a new global reserve currency backed by commodities

Hubs like Binance will likely allow Americans to buy BRICS+ currencies via stablecoins

This would give Americans a way to SAVE money without losing to dollar devaluation

The future of world trade will rest on honest money, backed by real commodities

Brighteon: Brighteon.com/c847cd3e-8b71-40c0-97d9-c1e78a4ff342

Rumble: Rumble.com/v1tu8ru-situation-update-nov-12-2022-the-fall-of-the-crypto-cabal-and-the-rise-of-h.html

Bitchute: Bitchute.com/video/gp12siQZS9rt/

Banned.Video: Banned.video/watch?id=636f86e75f1c9c316db61ad2

Libsyn: Healthrangerreport.com/situation-update-nov-12-2022-the-fall-of-the-crypto-cabal-and-the-rise-of-honest-money

