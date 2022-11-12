America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Dr. Vernon Coleman is one of the most canceled men in the world. As a doctor, he is dangerous to Pandemic Panic Theater. Therefore, he must be silenced by the powers-that-be who have banned him pretty much everywhere on the internet. In his latest monologue, he delivers major truth bombs. As usual. Here’s the video and the transcript:

It’s November 2022 and this is video number 317.

So, they’re now going to give the useless and toxic covid-19 jab to infants. They’re going to add a jab that doesn’t work and isn’t safe to an aggressive, untested, officially promoted programme of mass medication; the most alarming, experimental and grandiose example of centrally approved child abuse in human history; a programme that I believe has done infinitely more harm than good; a drug administration mania that should have been halted decades ago by the medical profession, and would have been if the medical profession hadn’t been bought by the drug industry; an untested experimental schedule that would have warmed the evil heart of Josef Mengele. Is it more dangerous to give the mRNA jab to babies whose mothers were jabbed before or during pregnancy or while they are breastfeeding? No one knows.

In America, the Government recommends that babies and infants should be given the following vaccines before they are 15-months-old: three doses for hepatitis B, two doses for rotavirus, four doses for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, four doses for haemophilus influenza, four doses of pneumococcal conjugate, three doses for polio, another one for influenza, one for measles, mumps and rubella, one for varicella, one for hepatitis and so on and so on…the list never ends. And now add in the toxic covid-19 jab. Why they don’t just slaughter infants at birth is a mystery. After 18 months they receive endless armfuls of more stuff. How kids ever get time to go to school is a mystery. I’m surprised they’re able to get to school. And, of course, it’s all much the same the world over.

How much testing has been done to check that all these vaccines don’t interact badly in the developing human body? None would be a good answer. How much research is done to see how much damage is being done to the developing immune system? Again, try none as your answer. Nearly all the medical research done these days is done by drug companies. Why would they want to find out how much damage their junk is doing?

And doctors seem astonished and bewildered by the fact that autism, ADHD, allergies, asthma and probably every disease beginning with A are all getting commoner every year. Just a coincidence, they say. Better diagnoses, they say. It never occurs to them that it’s odd that so many diseases linked to the immune system are getting commoner. Broken legs aren’t getting commoner.

But none of this is debated. The BBC boasts that it won’t talk to doctors who question vaccines – `even when they’re right’. I was a regular expert on the BBC for years. Decades ago they let me question vaccination as long as I did some jolly programmes as well. But the shutters have come down. I’m completely banned now because I tell unacceptable truths and they’re terrified of the public hearing the truth. They’re now giving the covid-19 jab and the new flu jab, at the same time. Take a look at my video on the flu jab Double jeopardy. No one bothered to see if it’s safe to do this. Health experts have belatedly warned that the American decision to introduce new covid-19 booster jabs without clinical testing on humans ‘risks denting public trust and increasing hesitancy about vaccines.’ A few tests have been done on mice. That’s it. They’re road testing the new jab on billions of people.

The trillion dollar drug industry will make money. Jab happy doctors will make money. And bought and paid for journalists will refuse even to question the safety or the efficacy of what is being done. The BBC, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Google and the rest of them, deliberately and mindlessly silence debate, demonise truth-tellers and promote lies and deception. Governments hire people to abuse and lie about doctors and scientists who dare to share truths or question lies.

Odd things happen too. The last time I was interviewed for an internet radio station they mysteriously lost 17 minutes from the programme. Technical issues I was told.

All this, of course, links in with the global warming fraud, the constant drive towards a cashless, digital economy, the loss of free speech, the disappearance of freedom, the abolition of health care, the end of travel, the destruction of education and the economy and the remorseless, step by step introduction of social credit. You will own nothing – not even your own body – and you will be happy. Together it’s the Great Reset.

No one in health care gives a damn about evidence any more. The only thing that talks is money. I warned about the side effects associated with the covid-19 jab two years ago. Two years ago. Everything I warned about was accurate. But the media still pretends there are no side effects. Teenagers are suddenly having heart attacks. Fit professional sports stars are collapsing. People are dropping dead for no reason. They call it Sudden Adult Death syndrome and blame everything but the real cause.

When they tell you that all vaccines are safe and approved ask them why billions of dollars in damages have been paid out to vaccine damaged individuals – and their relatives. Check it out. Like everything else I’m telling you the evidence is easy to find.

If a doctor prescribes the wrong drug or gives a drug which he knows will do harm he can be sued or lose his licence. But vaccines are treated differently. Doctors defend what they’re doing by saying they’re just doing what the Government tells them. And the Government does what the drug companies tell them. Check out government advisors around the world and look for the links with drug companies. Too often the drug companies are the Government.

Doctors, regulators and journalists don’t tell people the truth because they don’t know or because it’s just too scary.

In 2017, the Danish Government and a Danish vaccine maker, funded a study of the DTP vaccine. The medical establishment – which is, these days, a synonym for the drug industry – claims that the DTP vaccine saves millions of lives but the truth seems to be very different.

After looking at 30 years of data, the scientists concluded that the DTP vaccine was probably killing more children than died from diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus prior to the vaccines introduction.

The vaccine had ruined the immune systems of children rendering them susceptible to death from pneumonia, leukaemia, bilharzia, malaria and dysentery. None of those diseases is officially recognised as vaccine injuries but they are.

The vast majority of illnesses and deaths caused by vaccines go unreported. And yet we are still seeing thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of adverse events with covid-19 vaccines. The authorities in the USA admit that somewhere between one in ten and one in a hundred incidents of vaccine damage is reported.

Researchers keep producing evidence to show that unvaccinated Americans are healthier than vaccinated Americans and that scheduled vaccines cause much chronic illness. A large number of illnesses, including infections, allergies and behavioural issues are commoner among children who’d received a number of vaccinations. Doctors who speak or write about this in public lose their licence to practice. That is now standard practice and it is one of the reasons few doctors dare speak out.

There is tons of evidence – much of which I quoted in my book on vaccination called Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying – which questions the validity of vaccination programmes.

But all debate is silenced.

And now the covid-19 jab is going to be part of that massive routine vaccination programme for infants.

The evidence proving that the covid-19 jab is useless and unsafe is overwhelming. Even governments now admit that the jab won’t prevent you getting covid-19 or spreading it if you do get it. And the figures for the disease itself have been distorted and fiddled. I’ve proved conclusively that covid-19, the re-branded flu, has not killed more people than the ordinary flu. Not surprisingly, no one will debate the figures with me because the official statistics prove my point emphatically. I know the establishment figures will never debate – because all the facts are on my side and they will lose – but we have to tell people, and keep telling people that they won’t debate because that proves that they are lying and deceiving and that they know they are lying and deceiving.

We all know that the short-term risks for those accepting the covid-19 jabs are horrific – worse than the risks associated with any traditional, mass market vaccine that’s ever been made.

It was known in late 2020, two years ago, that the covid-19 jabs would cause heart trouble, strokes, neurological problems, myocarditis and pericarditis. My 300 plus videos have been removed from YouTube and disappeared from BrandNewTube but most of them – the ones we could find – are now on www.vernoncoleman.org. And all the transcripts – even for the missing videos – are also on the site. So you can check everything I’ve said since February 2020.

In videos which I made in 2020 I warned about all the side effects and dangers of the covid-19 jabs. Just take a look. And look at what I had to say about the medium and long-term dangers. The deaths we’re already seeing are going to get worse. Heart attacks, myocarditis, blood clots and, of course, massive immune system problems. How many of those who were jabbed will die during the winter of colds, flu and so on? The authorities will claim the deaths are caused by new and more virulent infections. They’ll ignore the evidence. The death rate is rising, partly because of the lockdowns and partly because there is no effective health care now in many countries – particularly the UK – but very much because of the covid-19 jabs.

I believe the vaxxed will be extremely vulnerable to new variations of the flu. They will constantly be encouraged to accept new jabs, new booster jabs and so on. The ignorant, the fearful and the susceptible will become pincushions, the drug companies will make untold billions in profits and the medical profession will be paid huge fees to give the jabs.

More and more women who have been jabbed and do get pregnant will have miscarriages or give birth to under-developed babies. Or the babies will have serious heart problems. Who knows? Many babies will doubtless be lost mid-term or born dead. Medical history is littered with examples of drugs which everyone said were safe but which turned out to be not so safe. Thalidomide is just one of many drugs in that history.

And what will happen when those babies grow up? Will they be completely infertile? What other problems will they develop? The mRNA jab is an entirely new type of product. No one can tell you exactly what is going to happen. No one can tell you what will happen in five, ten or fifteen years. We have to wait and see. And before anyone sneers, let me remind you that there have been drugs which have affected the children of women who took them.

The drug diethylstilboestrol (DES) is a manufactured version of oestrogen. It was given to pregnant women to prevent miscarriages. It was thought to be safe though it was useless for this. In 1971, it was found that the drug caused cancer and doctors in America stopped prescribing it. Doctors in Europe carried on for another seven years.

But there’s a twist. It later became clear that the daughters of women who took DES while they were pregnant were at increased risk of developing several types of cancer. I wrote about this in my book Paper Doctors in 1977 – and European doctors then stopped prescribing it for pregnant women. It took 40 years for the cancers to become apparent.

The cancer risk for the vaxxed cannot be under-estimated. No one knows what will happen.

There are already early signs of problems with doctors reporting an increase in cancers among patients who have been jabbed.

Will the vaxxed be a threat to those around them? Well, yes, I fear they will. They will carry some infections without showing symptoms or signs and so I suspect they’ll spread those infections. I reported a long time ago on the theory that immunosuppressed individuals could provide a reservoir in which viruses might more easily mutate.

And will the vaxxed be vulnerable if they mix with the unvaxxed? Well, again, yes I fear they will. The immune systems of the vaxxed have been changed forever. Just how vulnerable they will be is a big mystery.

The problem is that the authorities will not be honest about any of this. They will claim that deaths among the vaxxed are caused by new variations and whenever they can they will, of course, blame the wise ones who have refused to allow themselves to be jabbed with the most deadly, toxic brew ever invented and promoted to billions by governments, drug companies and the medical establishment. And, of course, they blame all the side effects of the vaccine on a fake designer disease which they call `long covid’ and which they are using to help destroy economies.

And will the jabs have any effect on the brains of the vaxxed? Well, I’d be surprised if they didn’t. Anything which seems to affect the circulatory system and the immune system seems likely to affect the brain in some way. Apart from major bleeds, what is going to happen to the intelligence of the jabbed? I’ve dealt with this hazard and the evidence is on my websites.

All the rules about testing and trialling new drugs have been ignored. Everything has been rushed – for absolutely no good reason.

In one of my videos I counted ten ways in which the giving of the covid-19 jab is unscientific. Those doctors who are involved in this massive, uncontrolled, global experiment should be struck off the medical register and put in jail for life. Instead they will be rewarded with huge amounts of money and much praise.

No mainstream journalist dares to question what is being done – even though there is clearly very little science to this experiment and what little science exists is being ignored. Their cowardice is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, those of us who question this fraud and who question the complete lack of science behind what is happening, are demonised and attacked.

The savage, cruel silencing and demonization of the medical truth-tellers is all the evidence we need that the alleged covid-19 pandemic is the greatest fraud in history. It has been inspired, maintained and promoted, without mercy, by the most evil people the world has ever seen. And the medical establishment must now include itself as part of the conspiracy of evil threatening our present and our future.

Parents who allow their children to be used in this experiment should be charged with child abuse. Politicians and journalists who blindly promote mass vaccination programmes are ignorant, bigoted and dangerous.

We need a moratorium on vaccination which is, I believe, doing infinitely more harm than good.

But I’ll settle for a national, live debate on the subject.

They won’t dare do that, of course. I know that.

They won’t dare, because they’ll lose. They know they’ll lose because the scientific evidence proves that I’m right and they’re wrong. Instead of debating, the cowards and the liars will just continue to lie and spread abuse.

And that should tell you everything you need to know.

Thank you for watching. Please visit my websites www.vernoncoleman.com and www.vernoncoleman.org where there is new material most days and watch the videos of my good friend Dr Colin Barron who is now on Rumble or you can find a link to him on my websites.

Please remember that you are not alone. More and more people are waking up. And once they are awake they don’t go back to sleep. Which means that our numbers are growing daily.

Distrust the government, avoid mass media and fight the lies. And remember we have God on our side.

Thank you for watching an old man in a chair.

