Oli London was a man. Then the British influencer decided he was a Korean woman and spent a lot of money on plastic surgery to live her best life. Now, she has decided she’s a man again, and he is blaming American schools and Harry Styles. With apologies to the AP Styleguide and Meta’s community guidelines, I am unclear what is the “proper” pronoun. Please accept that my heart is in the right place.

Let’s take a jump back to February when we first found out Oli — or “Jimin” – was transitioning to Korean. He (he was still a he then) spent over $250,000 to live his best Korean life. That included a penis reduction so that he — and these are his words — would be more authentically Korean. I don’t want people to get offended by this, but in Korea, [the average] penis is like 3.5 inches, and I get trolled all the time. People say, ‘Oh, you can’t be Korean. You’re not 100 percent Korean,’ and I just want to be 100 percent Korean,” London told Newsweek in January. “I would even have a penis reduction so I’m, like, the Korean average. That’s how far I’m […]