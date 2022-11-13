America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

It appears Democrats are going to not only retain control of the Senate, but may pick up a seat and potentially have the power to take out the filibuster. The House, which was all but assured for Republican majorities for weeks before the election, appears to be heading toward giving razor-thin control to the GOP… and it still has a chance of remaining in Democrats’ hands.

The red tsunami didn’t materialize. Or, to be more accurate, it was stolen. That seems to be hard for many to accept as even some of the most outspoken conservative and alternative news outlets following the 2020 theft have gone silent on 2022. They’re blaming everything other than voter fraud for some reason. I’ve seen far too few outside of The Gateway Pundit, Wayne Allyn Root, and a few others in media who are discussing in public what seems to be blatantly clear, at least to me.

I posted a thread of Gab, Gettr, and Twitter explaining briefly why I am certain the 2022 election was stolen. I fought and continue to fight for the truth about the 2020 election to come out and I’m even more certain that 2022 was stolen. Yet, it appears those of us who believe that are a very tiny minority. Here’s my thread:

Why are so many people who were absolutely certain the 2020 election was stolen suddenly blind to the fact that 2022 voter fraud was even worse? Only a precious few conservative and alternative media voices are even mentioning the notion of massive, widespread voter fraud.

The gaslighting isn’t just coming from the left. It’s coming even harder from the Republican Establishment that wants to blame Trump, abortion, “bad” candidates, or anything other than a coordinated attack on our nation and our Constitution.

Florida was NOT the outlier. Florida is what happens when voter fraud is quashed and actual voters got to have their say at the ballot box without late night dumps, computer “malfunctions,” and ballot harvesting schemes at nursing homes and cemeteries.

The polls are always wrong… in favor of Democrats. This is the first time in modern history when the polls, corporate media, and everyone else predicted a red wave and it didn’t materialize. It wasn’t that everyone was wrong. It was and continues to be outright theft.

I know there’s a lot of coping involved. Believing the 2022 election was stolen would be admitting that we no longer have a say in our government. Our voices are being quashed and there are no apparent avenues of recourse. But truth is truth. Stop coping. We MUST address this.

If you truly believe Pennsylvanians are so masochistic that they’d elect a guy who can’t form a sentence to the Senate, an Attorney General who promotes crime as Governor, and a dead guy to the state legislature, then you believe Pennsylvanians are absolute morons. They are not.

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

These words have always rang true. We are in the midst of the worst economic crisis of our lives and there’s ZERO chance America rewarded the Democrats with two more years of Senate control. ZERO. They stole it and so few are uttering those words.

They called us racists so we did backflips to prove otherwise. They called us terrorists so we stopped going to school board meetings. They called us insurrectionists so we stopped going to protests. Now they call us election deniers so we’re accepting these results. I won’t.

five antibiotics prescribed conveniently through telehealth and shipped to your door. The first thing that will disappear from public availability if the crap hits the fan will be prescription antibiotics. It behooves us all to have long-term storage meds ready, just in case. Order a supply of

It feels like only a tiny portion of Americans are lucid and courageous enough to acknowledge the red tsunami was stopped by ongoing voter fraud. That means a majority of people are gullible, feckless, stupid, or a combination of the three. If that offends you, I’m not sorry.

The only for this nation, Lord willing, is that the same thing that happened with the jabs happens with voter fraud. It took far too long but people are finally waking up to the risks of the jabs. Maybe someday they’ll wake up and realize elections are being stolen from us too.

We are already being told to “move on” and the votes haven’t even been fully counted yet. This is worse than the 2020 steal because it affected dozens of states, not just 7 or 8 swing states. I won’t be moving on anytime soon.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn