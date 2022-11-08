Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to The Biden-Harris regime will accelerate our economic woes after the election. Why? Because they know their time is short and they want to blame the “red wave” for our financial troubles. It behooves Americans to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs as soon as possible. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company.

Why is the number of preppers growing so rapidly? Prior to the pandemic, somewhere around 2 or 3 percent of all Americans were preppers, but now that figure has shot up to about 10 percent. Needless to say, the pandemic certainly put a good scare into a lot of people, but now it has largely passed and so you would think that interest in prepping would subside. But instead, the prepping community just continues to grow. On a very basic level, most of us understand that the party is ending and most of us can feel that something really big is coming. In 2023 and beyond, there will be more war, more economic turmoil, more famines, more pestilences and more historic natural disasters. In such an environment, it will pay to be prepared.

Not too long ago, the mainstream media openly mocked those that were preparing for the meltdown of society.

They were labeled “doomsday preppers” or “survivalists”, and entire television shows were created to make fun of them.

But now everything has changed. In fact, 60 Minutes just did a story in which they portrayed preppers as just ordinary people from all walks of life…

If you hear the term “survivalist” and it conjures images of militants and conspiracy theorists— residing on the fringes and on compounds, armed to the teeth—well, it’s time to reset your doomsday clock. A worldwide community of preppers – those who stockpile goods and skill-up for extreme catastrophes – is girding less for the end of days, than for a disaster that calls for taking cover. A climate emergency, civil unrest, the possibility of a dirty bomb, to say nothing of a global pandemic that suddenly shuts down the world. It was COVID that turned abstract apocalyptic scenarios into a reality. Modern preppers come at it from all angles and for all kinds of reasons. We went high and low, talking to a few of the millions of Americans who have joined the movement.

To me, the most interesting part of the story was when they talked to a man that worked for the Obama administration named John Ramey. Since that time, Ramey has become quite a prepper himself, and he told 60 Minutes that at this stage approximately 10 percent of all Americans are now preppers…

We think about 15 million Americans are actively prepping right now. In terms of percentage of households, we are at or about to cross 10% of all households. And just a few years ago, that was 2% or 3%.

In the old days, the vast majority of preppers were conservatives.

But these days a lot of liberals are now prepping.

And even a lot of those liberals do not believe that the government will be able to handle the sort of apocalyptic scenarios that are rapidly approaching. The following is one exchange from the 60 Minutes story that illustrates this point…

Jon Wertheim: If there’s some kind of catastrophe, to what extent do you trust the government? Heidi Keller: I’m not gonna down the government. I mean, they do the best that they can. But pretty much the government’s not gonna take care of you, not because they may not want to, but because there’s too much going on. That’s common sense.

What Heidi Keller said is quite true.

The government is not some all-powerful entity that can shield us from all harm.

When things start getting really bad out there, a lot of people are only going to be able to turn to themselves for assistance.

Recently, one mainstream publication called “Big Think” put out an article that contained eight statements that are meant to help you determine if you are a prepper or not…

five antibiotics prescribed conveniently through telehealth and shipped to your door. The first thing that will disappear from public availability if the crap hits the fan will be prescription antibiotics. It behooves us all to have long-term storage meds ready, just in case. Order a supply of

1. I have stockpiled food and water to survive a potential major disaster. 2. I have stockpiled weapons to survive a potential major disaster. 3. I have stockpiled equipment and materials to survive a potential major disaster. 4. I regularly think through in my mind ways to survive a potential major disaster. 5. I have thought through who would be in my survival group. 6. I know where I could get more supplies to survive a potential major disaster. 7. I have a plan I could put into operation to survive a potential major disaster. 8. I have attended survival courses to help me get through a potential major disaster.

For each statement, you are supposed to give yourself a score from one to five.

According to the article, the average score is 19. So if you gave yourself a score that is well above 19 that strongly indicates that you are probably a prepper.

Earlier today, I came across a news story which explained that the total number of people in the world is about to hit eight billion…

The world’s population is set to hit eight billion next week in a key milestone for humanity, according to the United Nations. The UN Population Division said that the population will continue to grow in the decades to come, with life expectancy set to increase to an average of 77.2 years by 2050. By November 15, the number of humans on Earth will grow to eight billion, more than three times higher than the 2.5 billion global headcount in 1950.

Not all of those eight billion people will make it through what is ahead.

In fact, there are some people that believe that most of them will die by the time this decade is over.

Could you imagine what our world would look like if that actually happened?

The truth is that we got really lucky with the pandemic that we just went through, because the death toll was relatively low.

In the future, we could easily see pestilences that kill hundreds of millions of people.

And we are also now closer to nuclear war than we have ever been before.

In addition, the United Nations is publicly warning that “multiple famines” are likely in the coming year.

We live in such troubled times, and more people than ever are getting prepared for apocalyptic scenarios.

If you are not a prepper yet, I would very much encourage you to start doing the same.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “End Times” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written six other books that are available on Amazon.com including “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending copies as gifts to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is definitely a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

five antibiotics prescribed conveniently through telehealth and shipped to your door. The first thing that will disappear from public availability if the crap hits the fan will be prescription antibiotics. It behooves us all to have long-term storage meds ready, just in case. Order a supply of

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker