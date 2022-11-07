Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to The Biden-Harris regime will accelerate our economic woes after the election. Why? Because they know their time is short and they want to blame the “red wave” for our financial troubles. It behooves Americans to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs as soon as possible. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company.

Over the last week, I’ve received more questions from my audience than ever before. I usually get a couple of direct questions per day but the last week they’ve been coming in hourly. I’ve answered literally hundreds of emails the last few days alone, and almost all of them have to do with the midterm elections.

On today’s live broadcast of The JD Rucker Show, I’ll be answering some of the questions that have already come in. I’ll also be taking any live questions that appear in the chats or on my Substack. Going to my Substack to ask questions is the best option because unfortunately the chat questions on Rumble and other platforms don’t always stick; if I don’t get to them live I have no record of them to answer later. Questions on my Substack will be answered live on air or directly in the comments after the show.

Here are some of the questions that have already come in:

Will Democrats try to steal this election?

What are Doug Mastriano’s chances?

Will Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy definitely lead their chambers if the GOP wins?

What will be the biggest surprise from the midterm elections?

Will the economy get better after a red wave?

Go to the livestream on Rumble, Gettr, Facebook, Twitter, or any of the other platforms (too many to list) where I’ll be live if you have questions.

