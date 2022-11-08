Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to The Biden-Harris regime will accelerate our economic woes after the election. Why? Because they know their time is short and they want to blame the “red wave” for our financial troubles. It behooves Americans to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs as soon as possible. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company.

Editor’s Note: As bad as we get to see things happening in the United States for the past two years since the fateful November of 2020 when the presidential election was stolen, it’s actually even worse from a foreign perspective. Since foreign observers of American politics aren’t constantly being gaslighted about how “fair and accurate” U.S. elections are, they find it sad and somewhat comical that so few in our nation see it for what it is.

The 2022 election is in the process of being stolen right in front of our eyes and it seems the gaslighted blinders are back on like face masks at an Antifa event. We’re not just having our constitutional republic ripped from us. We’re embarrassing ourselves on a national stage. Here’s a perspective from British alternative news outlet Off-Guardian…

It’s election Day in the US, amid what they call the “most important” mid-term elections of all time. Apparently, the very idea of democracy is at risk. The crazy thing is, both sides are saying this, like one of those medieval battles where two kings both claimed to be chosen by God.

The NFL, NBA and MLB keep having players do ads where they tell people to vote. Pocket celebrities and those public figures still suffering Trump Derangment Syndrome are talking up the importance of voting as if it’s a Gandhi vs Hitler on the ballot.

Yes, they are pushing the “your vote matters” messaging really hard with this one, despite the fact that no votes have mattered less in the history of US democracy.

2020 was the most brazenly rigged Presidential election I have ever seen – Joe Biden shattering the votes received record by 14 million votes is absurd – and it looks like these midterms will follow the same playbook. [You can read the detail report on that here.]

In the run up to the 2020 election, news outlets all over the Western world were talking about mail-in ballots being safe (they’re not, they’re the easiest ballots to cheat with), while also predicting “it’s gonna look like Trump has won, then he will lose”, and that counting the votes will take a much longer time than usual.

It was an obvious set-up for a rigged election – and the same is happening now.

Yesterday, ABC News headlined:

Early election night results might not indicate final tallies (and why that’s OK)

Explaining that there will likely be a “red mirage” and an “artificial” GOP lead.

Elsewhere, other outlets are focused on gaslighting the public into believing counting votes has always taken a long time. Vox headlines:

We won’t know all the midterm results on election night. That’s normal.

…which is a lie. It’s not “normal” at all. For decades vote counting has been completed on the same day. This is pure programming.

While NPR warns people to “be patient” because the election is going to “go on a while”.

And just last night, Whitehouse press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the daily press briefing:

Jean-Pierre: "We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work."pic.twitter.com/gVeDhlw456 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 7, 2022

So, yeah. The votes will be rigged – they always are – but this time they seem to be going all-out to make it as obvious as possible.

So, what’s the end game here?

It could be argued that outrageously obvious corruption is deliberately designed to enrage people, so they have an excuse to crack down on “domestic terrorists and election deniers”. But if they want “terrorist incidents” to happen, they could just stage them like they usually do.

Perhaps they will make a play of apparent Democrat cheating, only to have the Republicans win at the last second and therefore discredit all the “conspiracy theorists” who claimed the votes were rigged.

More long term, they may one day reveal this corruption in an attempt to argue “democracy is broken”, and that we need a “new system”.

On a meta-level, cheating as obviously as possible whilst making pointing it out a crime is another battle in the establishment’s war on reality. Forcing people to deny the evidence of their own eyes, as they have done with myriad other narratives – most obviously Covid.

But what do you think?

Who will win the mid terms?

Do the results matter?

Will it be rigged?

Is the sign-posting of the rigging deliberate? If so, to what end?

Will there be any more “domestic terrorism” incidents?

How long will the vote counting last?

What role does delayed vote counting play in the rigging process?

What is the overall agenda at play here?

Article cross-posted from Off-Guardian.

