Why was this a national press conference? Why not a press release? Why are they not interrupting your day to discuss MS13 murdering and threatening Americans? What about other nationals? Why do they ignore all of the other previous arrests of Chinese nationals? TRENDING: WTH? Garland and Wray Hijack Your Monday to Announce Arrests of Chinese Double Agents Harassing Chinese Nationals in US — BUT NOTHING ON KONNECH CEO? And why did the FBI-DOJ not hold a national press conference when Chinese immigrant Eugene Yu who was arrested earlier this month in Michigan in connection with “theft of personal data” of election data. The alleged stolen data belonged to poll workers and was sent to China.This company Konnech was the subject of TrueTheVote’s “PIT” in Arizona last August, where Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips singled out the company.Here is the link to the LA County website .The theft of data […]

13 Chinese double agents were charged today with harassing US nationals. The corrupt DOJ-FBI stole your Monday to announce they indicted 13 Chinese nationals who were threatening US nationals. Chris Wray, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco spoke during their presser that was delayed nearly a half hour.

