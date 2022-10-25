ADVERTISEMENT On Tuesday, the New York Supreme Court ruled that New York City must reinstate all employees that were fired because of their vaccination status.

The order also states that for those fired, backpay must be issued. The lawsuit was filed against the City of New York, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the New York Department of Sanitation, Commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene David Chokshi, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Though vaccination should be encouraged, public employees should not have been terminated for their noncompliance,” the court stated.

“Based upon the Petitioners’ vague denials of their exemptions, the fact they were kept at full duty for several months while their exemptions were pending, the Mayor’s Executive Order granting exemptions to certain classes of people, and the lifting of the private sector mandate, this Court finds the Commissioners Orders of October 20, 2021, and December 13, 2021, as well as the Mayor’s Executive Order No. 62 to be arbitrary and capricious,” the court ruled.

The petitioners of the suit are former Department of Sanitation employees that were terminated from their positions in February 2022.

The petitioners argued that Adam’s Executive Order No. 62, […]