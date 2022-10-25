After repeatedly likening election integrity advocates to domestic terrorists over the past two years, the Biden administration is now reportedly “tracking multiple threats” to America’s “election security infrastructure” ahead of the November midterms, and is set to issue an internal intelligence bulletin this week.

According to unnamed sources, Politico reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will “lay out details of cyber threats posed by China and Russia, as well as other non-state actors, and potential physical threats to election officials in jurisdictions across the country.”

The sources further stated that a phone call was recently held between federal officials and local law enforcement personnel about the “potential for violence in response to the spread of false narratives regarding the election process.” Joe Biden speaks to the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 in 2019 (Gage Skidmore / Flickr) “Officials said election workers, including those working at polling stations, are likely to face threats and harassment from extremists both online and offline,” Politico reported.

“We are now hearing reports of people surrounding ballot drop boxes, some even wearing tactical gear, and questioning people,” said John Cohen, the former counterterrorism chief at DHS.

“Are the police prepared […]