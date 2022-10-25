With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
After repeatedly likening election integrity advocates to domestic terrorists over the past two years, the Biden administration is now reportedly “tracking multiple threats” to America’s “election security infrastructure” ahead of the November midterms, and is set to issue an internal intelligence bulletin this week.
According to unnamed sources, Politico reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will “lay out details of cyber threats posed by China and Russia, as well as other non-state actors, and potential physical threats to election officials in jurisdictions across the country.”
The sources further stated that a phone call was recently held between federal officials and local law enforcement personnel about the “potential for violence in response to the spread of false narratives regarding the election process.” Joe Biden speaks to the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 in 2019 (Gage Skidmore / Flickr) “Officials said election workers, including those working at polling stations, are likely to face threats and harassment from extremists both online and offline,” Politico reported.
“We are now hearing reports of people surrounding ballot drop boxes, some even wearing tactical gear, and questioning people,” said John Cohen, the former counterterrorism chief at DHS.
“Are the police prepared […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.