A child gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Hartford, Conn., on Jan. 6, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images) Reports submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC )’s vaccine surveillance system suggest that cases of post-COVID-19 vaccine-linked heart inflammation among young males have risen.
Recent figures published in the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink surveillance system show that within a week of getting the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, there were 14 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among 102,091 males between the ages of 16 and 17. And of the 206,000 12- to 15-year-old males who got the same two-dose vaccine series, there were 31 cases within a week, according to the CDC ( pdf ).
Those reports were presented to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Sept. 1 show that the incident rate for the 12- to 15-year-old group is 150.5 per million—or about 1 in 6,600—and 137.1 per million for the 16- to the 17-year-old group—or about 1 in 7,262.
Following the first booster dose, CDC-presented figures show that it jumps to 188 per million among the 16- to 17-year-old group. But for the 12- to 15-year-old males, 61.3 per million developed heart inflammation after the […]
Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals