A child gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Hartford, Conn., on Jan. 6, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images) Reports submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC )’s vaccine surveillance system suggest that cases of post-COVID-19 vaccine-linked heart inflammation among young males have risen.

Recent figures published in the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink surveillance system show that within a week of getting the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, there were 14 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among 102,091 males between the ages of 16 and 17. And of the 206,000 12- to 15-year-old males who got the same two-dose vaccine series, there were 31 cases within a week, according to the CDC ( pdf ).

Those reports were presented to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Sept. 1 show that the incident rate for the 12- to 15-year-old group is 150.5 per million—or about 1 in 6,600—and 137.1 per million for the 16- to the 17-year-old group—or about 1 in 7,262.

Following the first booster dose, CDC-presented figures show that it jumps to 188 per million among the 16- to 17-year-old group. But for the 12- to 15-year-old males, 61.3 per million developed heart inflammation after the […]