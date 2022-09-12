What in the world are they planning to do on September 24th, 2022? As you will see below, a member of the German legislature is openly warning that September 24th will be a day when everyone will remember “exactly where he or she was”. Needless to say, those days don’t come along very often. For those that were alive at the time, the death of John F. Kennedy was one of those days. And certainly 9/11 was one of those days. But off the top of my head I can’t really think of too many others. I can remember what I was doing when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year was definitely a major turning point. Beyond that, there just aren’t too many days that fall into this category.

That is why something that a member of the German parliament just said seems so odd…

“Everyone will not forget September 24, 2022 and everyone will know exactly where he or she was”

Why?

Why does he believe that September 24th will be so historic?

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Video of this clip has been going viral on social media, and you can watch it for yourself right here.

September 24, 2022! The German Legislature said that date will be remembered forever… I know a financial collapse is coming very soon. Is this the black swan event…. Be prepared! https://t.co/BKsv8OcJy9 — US Civil Defense (@USCivilDefense4) September 11, 2022

When the 24th of September was mentioned, you can hear other members of the German legislature react.

Did he reveal something that he wasn’t supposed to reveal?

At this point we don’t know.

Perhaps nothing is planned for September 24th. Perhaps if we could listen to the remainder of his speech it would be obvious that he is referring to something completely trivial. The reason why this caught my attention is because I do believe that September 25th and September 26th will be very significant.

This year, Elul 29 begins at sundown on September 24th and it runs until sundown September 25th. As I detailed in a previous article, we witnessed the worst stock market crash in U.S. history up to that time on Elul 29 in 2001. That record stood until it was broken precisely 7 years later on Elul 29 in 2008.

Elul 29 fell on a Sunday in 2015, and the stock market is closed on Sundays. So no record was going to be broken then. However, we did see a tremendous amount of financial shaking in August and September of that year.

In 2022, Elul 29 once again falls on a Sunday. So there will be no stock market crash on that day either. But I will be watching very closely because Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Sunday, September 25th.

Whether you’ve been jabbed or you’ve been exposed to potential vaccine shedding, you need to look at Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-DTox. Recover your health by making your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

According to Jewish tradition, one seven year Shemitah cycle will end and a new one will commence once the sun goes down that evening. Of course the truth is that we don’t know for sure if Jewish authorities have calculated the Shemitah cycles correctly, and the Bible also doesn’t make it completely clear on what day the Shemitah cycles are to begin.

So we can’t be too dogmatic about any of this.

With that being said, without a doubt a great number of believers will be on “high alert” as we approach Rosh Hashanah, and James Bailey just had a dream which is quite alarming…

In a dream on August 24, I was speaking with an unseen person and told them, “Nothing will be the same after September 25, 26.” That was the end of the dream. It was very short but I believe it was a prophetic warning. A few days later, I received another short dream which I believe was instructing me to share this, so that’s what I got and the remainder of this article is my interpretation. “Nothing will be the same” is the same as saying everything is going to change. Since no limitations were given, I believe the magnitude of these changes will be very big, impacting everything, everywhere and everyone, so we won’t have to wonder whether or not this happens because it will be way too big to miss. “After September 25, 26,” reveals the start without revealing any ending date, so I think that means these changes will continue indefinitely with no going back to the way things were before.

To a lot of people, it may seem quite strange that two days were mentioned.

But once you understand that Rosh Hashanah goes from sundown on September 25th to sundown on September 26th it makes perfect sense. And according to Jewish tradition, those 24 hours are the very first day of the new Shemitah cycle.

I completely agree with James that it is entirely possible that nothing of note may happen on that particular date. Like he said, it could just be a threshold after which nothing is ever the same again.

In any event, I certainly expect the next 7 years to be some of the most chaotic years in human history. There is one more thing that I wanted to mention before I end this article. It has been pointed out to me that “the fall” of the Queen has happened just before we get to “the fall” of this year. And in “the fall” of this year, many are anticipating that we could see “the fall” of western civilization kick into high gear.

Perhaps this is just a huge coincidence and people are reading way too much into all of this. That is entirely possible. But if you had to pick just one figure that represented the entire western world, it would have been her. And the western world is certainly on the verge of a complete and total collapse.

We are moving into times when we will see catastrophic events happen that most people never even imagined were possible. All of human history has been building up to a grand crescendo, and we get to be here for it. Is this month going to be particularly significant?

The appointed times in the Bible are always a time for us to gather and meet with the Lord.

And throughout history, God has often done really big things during those appointed times.

We don’t know for sure that God will do anything really big this year, but without a doubt we should all be watching.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written five other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, “Get Prepared Now”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending digital copies as gifts through Amazon to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior today.

“Be ready to leave in a hurry with the Seventy2 Ultimate Bugout Bag – the only one I recommend for families that want to survive.” – JD Rucker

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.