The socioeconomic pressure that’s building amid a deepening energy and food shortage crisis is leading to surges in worldwide civil unrest, a report is warning.

As food and energy shortages persist, the cost of living is soaring in countries around the world.

In Sri Lanka, Peru, Kenya, Ecuador, Iran, and Europe, pockets of unrest have already been observed.

However, new research forecasts that a broader wave of discontent is looming.

Earlier this year, Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah warned that a “massive, immediate food crisis” is on the horizon.

In June, United Nations said this summer that the world is "marching towards starvation." The UN said that the situation brings an increased likelihood of civil unrest and political violence. UK-based risk consulting and intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft is making sense of the impending global turmoil. The company has just published an updated version of the Civil Unrest Index (CUI). The CUI covers seven years of data. It reveals the last quarter saw the most countries ever have moved higher in civil unrest risks (101 of the 198 countries tracked by the firm saw increased risks of civil unrest, while only 42 experienced reduced risks). "The impact is evident across the globe,