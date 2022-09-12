The socioeconomic pressure that’s building amid a deepening energy and food shortage crisis is leading to surges in worldwide civil unrest, a report is warning.
As food and energy shortages persist, the cost of living is soaring in countries around the world.
In Sri Lanka, Peru, Kenya, Ecuador, Iran, and Europe, pockets of unrest have already been observed.
However, new research forecasts that a broader wave of discontent is looming.
Earlier this year, Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah warned that a “massive, immediate food crisis” is on the horizon.
In June, United Nations said this summer that the world is “ marching towards starvation .”The UN said that the situation brings an increased likelihood of civil unrest and political violence.UK-based risk consulting and intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft is making sense of the impending global turmoil.The company has just published an updated version of the Civil Unrest Index (CUI).The CUI covers seven years of data. Slay the latest News for free! It reveals the last quarter saw the most countries ever have moved higher in civil unrest risks (101 of the 198 countries tracked by the firm saw increased risks of civil unrest, while only 42 experienced reduced risks).“The impact is evident across the globe, […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals