They took his passport, they went through Melania’s underwear, and now, Donald Trump is alleging that the FBI also took his medical records from Mar-a-Lago.
Of course, all they’ll discover from these medical records is that Trump is the healthiest man alive, according to Trump himself. They (the FBI) also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!) � � �
You may not like it, but this is what peak male physical performance looks like:
Trump definitely does not lack confidence.
Even when complaining about the FBI’s unconscionable raid of his private home, he can’t help but let you know that he’s the definition of health.
And I mean, given our current president, it would be nice to see someone who’s actually alive back in the White House! P.S. Now check out our latest video: “Highlights from Biden’s speech last night” � Keep up with our latest videos — Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Comments There are 9 comments on this article.Access comments and our fully-featured social platform, completely free of charge. Sign up Now
Read the whole story at notthebee.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker