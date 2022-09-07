They took his passport, they went through Melania’s underwear, and now, Donald Trump is alleging that the FBI also took his medical records from Mar-a-Lago.

Of course, all they’ll discover from these medical records is that Trump is the healthiest man alive, according to Trump himself. They (the FBI) also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!) � � �

You may not like it, but this is what peak male physical performance looks like:

Trump definitely does not lack confidence.

Even when complaining about the FBI’s unconscionable raid of his private home, he can’t help but let you know that he’s the definition of health.

And I mean, given our current president, it would be nice to see someone who's actually alive back in the White House!