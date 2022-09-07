A federal judge has knocked down the government’s objections to require White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to answer “interrogatories” in the social media censorship lawsuit by Louisiana and Missouri attorneys general Jeff Landry and Eric Schmitt.
Their First Amendment suit has already uncovered intimate cooperation between social media companies and 50-plus federal officials at a dozen agencies or components, including the White House, to flag, throttle and remove purported misinformation about COVID-19, election security and the Hunter Biden laptop story.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty said Tuesday “the requested information is obviously very relevant” to the collusion allegations, citing Fauci’s communications related to “alleged suppression of speech relating to the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origin, and to alleged suppression of speech about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns.”
According to the suit, Jean-Pierre’s communications could be relevant to: “The Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 Presidential election, speech about the lab-leak theory of COVID19’s origin; speech about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns; and speech about election integrity and security of voting by mail.”
Doughty rebuffed the government’s claim that the plaintiffs, which include censored doctors represented by the New Civil […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker