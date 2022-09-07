AP Photo/Denis Poroy Undercover video footage recorded by Project Veritas shows Todd Soper, an assistant principal for Grades K-4 at Neighborhood Charter Schools in Harlem, discussing the steps he takes to block the hiring of conservative-leaning teachers and ensure the leftist indoctrination of children
“What would you do though, as a principal, if you knew there was a conservative applying? Would you hire such a person?” the Project Veritas journalist asks Soper in the video.
“No,” Soper admits outright. “We have very specific questions, and, like, ultimately our ‘Diversity-Equity-Inclusion’ question, like our DEI question is […] if people don’t answer that question right, they are just an automatic not hire.”
Soper then cited an example of how responses to questions are screened to weed out potentially conservative teachers — such as when a candidate says “everyone is equal.” Soper argues that “Those things that are well-intentioned statements, but they’re missing the depth of understanding of how the intersections of our identity live out in the world. So, that person wouldn’t get hired.”
Soper also mentioned a teacher who didn’t want to teach Black Lives Matter. She eventually left of her accord, but Soper admitted that “she would’ve probably been fired eventually just based […]
