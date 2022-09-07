Hillary Clinton is the last person on earth who should be talking about the mishandling of classified materials. That didn’t stop her from going on The View and pointing her pudgy fingers at Donald Trump for documents taken during the FBI’s jackbooted raid of Mar-a-Lago.

She may want to remember this from CBS News before making any more appearances on the subject:

Hillary Clinton’s private email server contained information that was classified at a higher level than “top secret,” the inspector general of the intelligence community told members of Congress in a letter obtained by CBS News.

The server Clinton used as secretary of state contained “several dozen emails containing classified information determined by the [intelligence community] element to be at the CONFIDENTIAL, SECRET, and TOP SECRET/SAP levels,” the inspector general, Charles McCullough, wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Fox News. “SAP” stands for special access programs, which carry a classification level higher than top secret.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Former CIA Director David Petraeus was sentenced to two years’ probation and fined $100,000 for sharing similarly classified information with Paula Broadwell, his biographer and mistress.

The tremendous journalists on The View hammered her for her hypocrisy. Just kidding. They didn’t bring it up because doing so would not fall in line with standard operating procedure of “Orange Man and ONLY Orange Man BAD!”

According to the NY Post:

Some armchair critics were puzzled by the fixation on the former president, with one sniping: “Is it ‘Hot Topics’ or ‘Trump Topics?’ “

“Down a shot every time they say ‘Trump,’ ” another joked.

Others hit out at “The View” co-hosts for refusing to bring up Clinton’s decision to use a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state.

“This woman is the LAST PERSON that should be talking about classified documents,” one said.

“At no time during this entire segment did the hypocrites at ‘The View,’ including the so-called Republican Alyssa Farah, confront Hillary Clinton about her lying about the classified documents on her illegal secret server and destruction of her hard drive and phones,” another viewer complained.

Whether you’ve been jabbed or you’ve been exposed to potential vaccine shedding, you need to look at Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-DTox. Recover your health by making your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

Meanwhile, the co-hosts cooed over Clinton’s new Apple+ series, “Gutsy,” in which she and Chelsea interview famous women, including Kim Kardashian.

Hillary Clinton may be a hypocritical, disgusting, narcissistic woman who has a reputation for having her enemies assassinated, but at least we can take solace in knowing she’ll never be president.