The Nebraskan Republican Party took some flak for posting images from Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel Gender Queer. To be fair, the images depict what appear to be minors engaged in sexual acts and are highly inappropriate. However, as the book is available in school libraries around the state, it can possibly be child pornography…right? Blurred into obscurity because this is a family-friendly site. The tweets came in response to Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb making fun of Republicans and their position that “gambling devastates the family” calling them “fun haters.”
The GOP account shot back with “Like fun haters against fellatio being taught to school age children? @janekleeb Well u are right !! We have principles and values, not “everything goes” policies. Sorry to be sane.” And then attached the pictures from Gender Queer.
The post was quickly pulled down, and the Republican chair said it had not been authorized, but of course, this is the internet, and several screen grabs were taken before it disappeared.
That’s when the former chair of the Nebraska Democratic party accused them of peddling child pornography and called them disgusting. And this is where the disconnect in the party comes in.
