Ukraine’s nuclear agency has issued a warning of dangerous hydrogen or radioactive leaks following damage to the country’s Zaporizhzhia plant.

On Saturday, Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom on Saturday raised the alarm after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was damaged by shelling in recent weeks.

“As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the power plant has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” the nuclear agency said in a statement.

Shelling on or near the ZNPP has increasingly threatened Ukraine’s nuclear security in recent weeks.

Officials have warned that damage to Europe’s largest nuclear plant could prompt a catastrophe greater than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Earlier this week two of the plant’s reactors were disconnected from the power grid.It was cut off when power lines were damaged by shelling and emergency protection systems were triggered.Ukrainian workers, who have continued operating the site despite Russia’s occupation since March, were able to restore a “stable power supply” to the plant Saturday and reconnected it to Ukraine’s power grid.Ukraine and Russia have laid the blame on one another for damage caused to the nuclear power plant.However, Kyiv and the international community have argued […]