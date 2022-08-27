FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

The woke and failing New York Times has an editorial board loaded with woke failures. The once-proud news outlet was exposed during the Trump administration as being horribly biased and irreparably corrupt, so they’re going after him now by calling for indictments. This is Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) on steroids.

In an editorial published Friday, they put in the required caveat of “sufficient evidence” being required for an indictment, but then proceeded to journalistically prosecute him without acknowledging the possibility that he’s actually innocent.

Which he is.

According to leftist news outlet The Hill:

The board argued in a piece published Friday that, “Mr. Trump’s unprecedented assault on the integrity of American democracy requires a criminal investigation” following the Jan. 6 select committee hearings and news of the Justice Department’s search of Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla., home for classified documents.

“This board is aware that in deciding how Mr. Trump should be held accountable under the law it is necessary to consider not just whether criminal prosecution would be warranted but whether it would be wise.”

The board mentioned former President Ford’s pardon of former President Nixon for any crimes he may have committed during the Watergate scandal, with Ford justifying the decision as avoiding the “rousing” of “ugly passions” and polarization.

The board stated that prosecuting Trump could entrench support for him and “play into the conspiracy theories he has sought to stoke.” They argued it could also allow future presidents to misuse the precedent set to go after their political rivals.

But, the paper warned that doing nothing poses a much more significant risk and not holding him accountable for his actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection would could set an “irresistible” precedent for future presidents.

The FBI’s jackbooted raid of Mar-a-Lago represents the first opportunity for Trump’s many media enemies to seek revenge. Like the NY Times, they all want indictments. And like the NY Times, they don’t want evidence to be a requirement.