The establishment media is now insisting that Barack Hussein Obama did not keep classified documents and take them with him after he left the White House.

The Gateway Pundit can now confirm that this is a blatant lie. There were documents Obama had in his possession when he left the White House.

President Trump shared on Friday that: President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” TRENDING: HAPPENING NOW… TRUE THE VOTE TO RELEASE NEW EXPLOSIVE INFORMATION at Private Conference — Watch Live-Stream RSBN Video from ‘THE PIT’ HERE AT TGP

The corrupt media pounced on this. Many fake news outlets claimed that Obama did nothing wrong. This is very much unlikely knowing how horribly corrupt Obama is and was.

Also, this wasn’t what President Trump said. Bret Baier: “The President Obama documents were handled properly” pic.twitter.com/RSSEdg8DpS — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 12, 2022 The far-left AP pushed more liberal talking points and shared the following. As if they have any right to fact-check anything. CLAIM: Former President Barack Obama took 30 million documents, many of them classified, to Chicago upon leaving the […]