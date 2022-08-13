Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
As of Saturday morning, famed author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator fighting for his life after being stabbed on stage in New York.
New York State Police said the suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie, 75, at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state, reports the BBC . Rushdie was stabbed at least once in the neck and in the abdomen, authorities said. He was flown to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.
“Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” his agent, Andrew Wylie, said.
The New York Times reports that the suspect in the attack was identified by police as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man who was arrested at the scene. There was no indication of a motive as of late Friday.
“It took like five men to pull him away and he was still stabbing,” said Linda Abrams, an attendee of the event. “He was just furious, furious. Like intensely strong and just fast.”
The interviewer who was on stage with Rushdie, Henry Reese, suffered a minor head injury and was taken to a local hospital. Reese is the co-founder of City of Asylum […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker