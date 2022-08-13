Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

As of Saturday morning, famed author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator fighting for his life after being stabbed on stage in New York.

New York State Police said the suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie, 75, at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state, reports the BBC . Rushdie was stabbed at least once in the neck and in the abdomen, authorities said. He was flown to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” his agent, Andrew Wylie, said.

The New York Times reports that the suspect in the attack was identified by police as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man who was arrested at the scene. There was no indication of a motive as of late Friday.

“It took like five men to pull him away and he was still stabbing,” said Linda Abrams, an attendee of the event. “He was just furious, furious. Like intensely strong and just fast.”

The interviewer who was on stage with Rushdie, Henry Reese, suffered a minor head injury and was taken to a local hospital. Reese is the co-founder of City of Asylum […]