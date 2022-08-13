With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Well, it didn’t take long for the absolute worst in people to start showing up on the internet.
After the possibly deadly attack on author Salman Rushdie yesterday, fellow author JK Rowling of the Harry Potter series wished for Rushdie to survive, but then the mob turned against her. Again. Seriously, the woke left hates JK Rowling so much that they are taking inspiration from this heinous attack and threatening Rowling with violence.
This is because she thinks boys are boys and girls are girls.
And it’s more than one weirdo. Rowling receives public death threats on the regular, and this attack is just inspiring more wackos to come after the author.
This is how the woke think folks: Rushdie may be okay, but he is associated with JK Rowling and free speech. So maybe the guy deserved it. These wokesters are sick people. Of course, other people are even more woke, claiming that even THINKING about a white woman right now is racist! No matter the tragedy, woke people are going to find a way to make everything about themselves and their ideology.
P.S. Now check out our latest video: Oh CNN wants Republicans back now? �� Keep up with our latest videos […]
Read the whole story at notthebee.com
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.