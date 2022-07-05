They say correlation does not necessarily mean causation. It’s a common argument used to diffuse what should appear to be clear evidence of one event causing another, but skeptics use the phrase to cast doubt. We’ve heard it invoked a lot lately as more people question whether the continuous four-decade rise in use of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI) like Prozac and Zoloft is the reason for more suicides and mass murders, especially among young adult males.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is one of them. Watch this video all the way through:

Tucker Carlson questions if the increase in people taking SSRIs has a connection to the rise in mass shootings and suicides. pic.twitter.com/IiiOuxUT6K — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 6, 2022

As Carlson noted, it’s conspicuous that corporate media is silent on the issue. With $4.5 billion in paid advertising going to corporate media from Big Pharma, one has to question the legitimacy of ANY news pertaining to pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer. Carlson highlighted this in the clip showing most of the major news networks heavily sponsored by Pfizer.

He also pointed out that in 2020, Big Pharma spent more money on advertising than research. Why would that be? Aren’t doctors the ones who prescribe medication? Yes. But advertising dollars are to news organizations like mega-donors are to political candidates. Big Pharma isn’t advertising on corporate media outlets to convince more doctors to prescribe they’re drugs. They advertising on news channels for the sake of hush money.

Real journalists who try to report on Big Pharma are shot down by their editors and producers. There are standing orders out there to NEVER cross Big Pharma with hit pieces or investigative reports. Big Pharma owns corporate media, and it doesn’t behoove them to bite the hand that feeds them.

If we had an objective, fact-based Corporate Media Industrial Complex that was not beholden to Big Pharma, this nation would be a far better place. Fewer kids would be constantly drugged. Suicides and mass murders would likely drop.