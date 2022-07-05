A top aide to Democrat New York City mayor Eric Adams was mugged at gunpoint this week, despite telling the two black male suspects “You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor.”
According to the New York Post , “The brazen caper took place even though the victim, a civilian member of Adam’s advance team, cautioned that he was a well-connected City Hall employee, a high-ranking police source said.”
“You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor,” victim Christopher Baugh, 33 reportedly said before being thrown to the ground.
The Post notes , “But in a show of utter contempt, they ignored the warning, with one man lifting his shirt to display the butt of a pistol tucked into his pants, the source said.”
Adams’ office responded to the incident with familiar calls for more gun restrictions, despite the fact that New York City already features some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country.
