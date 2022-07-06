Massive hypocrisy has been standard operating procedure for the Democrat Party for many years, especially among politicians who serve in blue states. U.S. Senator Patty Murray is among the most egregious perpetrators of unadulterated hypocrisy and she put it on display recently on Twitter.

The topic, of course, was abortion. The tactic, of course, was “right to control their body.” And the responses from those who instantly recognized her hypocrisy were golden.

“All patients – regardless of where they’re from or how much money they have – have the right to control their body, their life, and their future. RT if you agree.”

All patients – regardless of where they’re from or how much money they have – have the right to control their body, their life, and their future. RT if you agree. — Senator Patty Murray (@MurrayCampaign) July 5, 2022

Her request for Retweets was not well-answered as fewer than 200 people did so. Here are some of the responses, and while some rightly pointed out she invoked “life” and “future” while pushing to murder as many preborn babies as possible, the lion’s share of responses focused on the fact that she has been one of the most outspoken vaxx-nannies in Washington. That’s a great feat considering how unhinged Washington Democrat politicians have been during the age of Covid.

Patty, this was not what you were saying when the vaccines were being forced upon Washingtonians. — MrsMostlyPeaceful (@mrs_w73) July 6, 2022

Didn't u support vaccine mandates for state employees? — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 6, 2022

I couldn't agree more with people being able to control their bodies. @SmileyForWA pic.twitter.com/Js6RFzAVf1 — HaraldFH (@FhHarald) July 5, 2022

Except for government mandated vaccines, even tho after 1 1/2 yrs we still don't know the adverse affects right?

Next question is why? — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) July 6, 2022

Unless they decided not to take the vaccine. Then it's no longer their choice. Guess the "right to control their body, their life, and their future" only applies if it's for abortion. — American Ama 🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️🙏🙏 (@AmericanAmaPN) July 6, 2022

Now do vaccine mandates. — Woodrat (@m_woodrat) July 6, 2022

So no vax, Patty? You’re ok with that because that makes a big difference on how I will vote in the fall. — Coconut Shrimpton (@Virgingersnap17) July 6, 2022

All patients – regardless of where they’re from or how much money they have – have the right to control their body, their life, and their future. RT if you agree. — Senator Patty Murray (@MurrayCampaign) July 5, 2022

The saddest part is that people like Patty Murray will never recognize their own hypocrisy. They think that bodily autonomy only works for murdering babies, but people should have zero rights when it comes to the “vaccines.”