The Russian government on Tuesday warned the world that Ukrainian intelligence is allegedly preparing a chemical attack on civilians to be blamed on Russia.

In a statement issued by the Joint Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response, the Russians claimed, “Intelligence services of the Kiev regime are preparing provocations for accusing Russian Armed Forces of the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilian population.” The notice alleged, “On June 18, 2022, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine arrived in the Primorsky sanatorium of the Ministry of Healthcare of Ukraine (Kurortny, Odessa region), in order to negotiate the issues on receiving, accomodating and providing medical care to people affected by chemical (toxic) agents.”

After detailing the supposed chemical weapons false flag, the Russian government warned the “so-called civilized West, the United Nations Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons” that this staged attack will be spread widely by Western media and internet outlets.

At the beginning of the government statement, Russia pointed to hospitals in the cities of Bakhmut, Chernigov and Seversk where the Ukrainian military allegedly set up firing positions and sniper rifles with total disregard […]