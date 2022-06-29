Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
The January 6 Committee’s star witness’ credibility continues to take hits. It’s been revealed the committee did not reach out to the Secret Service to inquire about Cassidy Hutchinson’s claim that she heard former President Donald Trump attack an agent and try to drive a vehicle after being told he was not going to the U.S. Capitol during the riot.
Politico reports Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the 10 days before the Hutchinson hearing, the Jan. 6 committee did not reach out for more details regarding the alleged incident, which Hutchinson was not present for. New: USSS Spox Anthony Guglielmi tells me that in the 10 days before the Hutchinson hearing, the Jan. 6 committee did not reach out for more details regarding the Beast ride.
Story TK — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) June 29, 2022 “[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record,” Guglielmi wrote in an email. “We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available.”
The latest revelation is in addition to the Secret Service stating their agents involved in the matter […]
Read the whole story at townhall.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker