The January 6 Committee’s star witness’ credibility continues to take hits. It’s been revealed the committee did not reach out to the Secret Service to inquire about Cassidy Hutchinson’s claim that she heard former President Donald Trump attack an agent and try to drive a vehicle after being told he was not going to the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

Politico reports Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the 10 days before the Hutchinson hearing, the Jan. 6 committee did not reach out for more details regarding the alleged incident, which Hutchinson was not present for. New: USSS Spox Anthony Guglielmi tells me that in the 10 days before the Hutchinson hearing, the Jan. 6 committee did not reach out for more details regarding the Beast ride.

Story TK — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) June 29, 2022 “[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record,” Guglielmi wrote in an email. “We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available.”

