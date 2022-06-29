Should we limit how long politicians stay in Congress? Sponsored Ad

Dr. Robert Malone delivered the most sensible, credible and powerful criticism of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘politicized’ response to Covid out there. Watch: “I’m honored to be here,” Dr. Malone said. “I’m here on a voluntary basis at the request of the committee. My name is Robert Wallace Malone. I’m a physician licensed in Maryland at graduate of UC Davis, UC San Diego, University of Maryland and Northwestern University, as well as Harvard for a fellowship in clinical research.”

“I spent my career working in the field of medicine, particularly in vaccine technology and biodefense,” he went on. “I am a vaccinologist. Earlier in my career, I had a series of discoveries when I was at the Salk Institute that led to nine issued patents filed approximately 1989 to 1990, that are considered by most to be the foundation technology upon which the mRNA vaccines have been built. There have been additional advances since then. I don’t take credit and I did not in any way claim to have invented these vaccines. Just wanted to get that out.”

“I’m a specialist in clinical research, medical affairs, regulatory […]