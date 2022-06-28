An Atlanta Subway customer shot two female workers — one fatally — Sunday evening over “too much mayo on a sandwich,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a press conference, CBS News reported . What are the details?

The Subway owner, Willie Glenn, told WGCL-TV the suspect started shooting from outside the store on 74 Northside Drive. Police — who responded about 7:15 p.m — told the station the deceased victim was 26 and the wounded victim is 24.

Glenn added to WGCL that the store manager — armed with a gun as well — tried to stop the shooter: “My manager was able to exchange gunfire with him, but of course he didn’t hit him, and it ended up as a wild shootout in the parking lot.”

The worker who survived had her 5-year-old son with her in the restaurant, Glenn also told the station: “There is just a whole lot of shooting and killing going on, and this is just ridiculous, and my heart right now is just with my employees.” Suspect arrested

Atlanta Police have a suspect in custody thanks to a community tip, WGCL said, adding that authorities would only say the suspect is a 36-year-old […]