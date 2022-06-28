Hunter Biden, Joe Biden President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter , about a business deal Hunter struck with a Chinese businessman, a voicemail left by Joe to Hunter and found on the younger Biden’s abandoned laptop reveals.

The elder Biden, then out of office, called Hunter on December 12, 2018, soon after The New York Times published a story on one of Hunter’s business partners, Ye Jianming, the chairman of the Chinese energy giant CEFC. Joe left a voicemail to his son saying he wanted to speak about the article, adding, “I think you’re clear,” according to a copy of the voicemail reported by the Daily Mail.

The voicemail contradicts the White House’s and the president’s claims that he never spoke with his son about Hunter’s multiple overseas business dealings.

The president said on the voicemail: “Hey pal, it’s dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you. I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”

The New […]