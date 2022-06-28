An advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) in Illinois is out of a job after she sent out a viral tweet explaining she would no longer prescribe “viagra” to “white” men who vote conservative.
The nurse, identified by @Libsoftiktok as Shawna Harris, sent out the “discriminatory” tweet from her now- deleted Twitter account @shawnalynn_75. Doctor at @sarahbushnews says she prescribes medication based on her patients’ political affiliation and race pic.twitter.com/bri0O2i3zE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022 “I prescribe meds.. I can also choose not to prescribe them. So… from now on.. if you are a white male who votes conservative, your penis needs to ask God for the power to rise. No more viagra.”
Her tweet came Friday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which overturned Roe v. Wade, finding the United States Constitution does not grant the right to abortion.
“I am allowed not to prescribe based on need. If you think God can provide, then why would I not allow for that?” she said in a subsequent tweet, according to @Libsoftiktok. “Conservative men rely on God to provide… I think that is a wonderful idea. Let us pray…”
After […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker