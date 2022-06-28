An advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) in Illinois is out of a job after she sent out a viral tweet explaining she would no longer prescribe “viagra” to “white” men who vote conservative.

The nurse, identified by @Libsoftiktok as Shawna Harris, sent out the “discriminatory” tweet from her now- deleted Twitter account @shawnalynn_75. Doctor at @sarahbushnews says she prescribes medication based on her patients’ political affiliation and race pic.twitter.com/bri0O2i3zE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022 “I prescribe meds.. I can also choose not to prescribe them. So… from now on.. if you are a white male who votes conservative, your penis needs to ask God for the power to rise. No more viagra.”

Her tweet came Friday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which overturned Roe v. Wade, finding the United States Constitution does not grant the right to abortion.

“I am allowed not to prescribe based on need. If you think God can provide, then why would I not allow for that?” she said in a subsequent tweet, according to @Libsoftiktok. “Conservative men rely on God to provide… I think that is a wonderful idea. Let us pray…”

