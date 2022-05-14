Scientists have “reversed death” by bringing eyes back to life. Eyes taken from organ donors five hours after death responded to light, with electrical activity only previously seen in the living recorded.

According to a report from The Sun , The study’s authors said the discovery “raises the question of whether brain death, as it is currently defined, is truly irreversible”. Brain death is when someone is no longer able to survive without life support and is unable to breathe on their own.

It is considered irreversible and therefore a person is declared as dead. The science demonstrated by the team could be used to study other tissues in the central nervous system, like the brain or spine.

Lead author Dr. Fatima Abbas, of the Moran Eye Centre at the University of Utah, said: “We were able to wake up photoreceptor cells in the human macula, which is the part of the retina responsible for our central vision and our ability to see fine detail and color.

“In eyes obtained up to five hours after an organ donor’s death, these cells responded to bright light, colored lights, and even very dim flashes of light.” Part of death is the loss of neuron activity. […]