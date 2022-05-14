The White House continued its new trend of tweeting fake news and hoping no one calls them out on it. Surprise! Not only are they being called out, but they it’s coming from some unexpected people. Like WaPo owner, the second richest man in America, Jeff Bezos. Bezos took a break from his vendetta against much more successful Elon Musk to take issue with a recent tweet from “Joe Biden.” Not the dumbest thing said about inflation this week. That honor goes to Congresswoman Katie Porter, who encourages more abortion to tackle the increasing prices of of goods and services . I know I’m not supposed to insult social media professionals by implying companies let interns run their social media. But either interns are tweeting out on behalf of the White House, or they handed over social media to the same nincompoops who took six months to come up with Ultra-MAGA . Jeff Bezos gave Washington Post’ s fact-checker a break and called out this tweet himself. The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. […]

Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker