FOX News is a shell of its former self. As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier — Last week The Gateway Pundit reported on how FOX News joined the mainstream liberal media cabal and boycotted coverage of the “2000 Mules” documentary. The movie reveals evidence of the nationwide ballot trafficking conspiracy by Democrats to steal the 2020 presidential election. To his credit, Tucker Carlson did invite True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht on his top-rated program the day after the premiere of the movie at Mar-a-Lago. But then last Saturday night election integrity investigator Gregg Phillips, who was a top investigator in the film, told the audience at the “2000 Mules” virtual premiere that FOX’s lawyers are keeping the film off of the channel. And Dinesh D’Souza later added that FOX News would not allow Catherine Engelbrecht to mention the name of her film in her interview with Tucker Carlson. TRENDING: “Unfortunate that in a Time of War, We Spend all the Time Blaming our own President” – Top Democrat Steny Hoyer Announces War on Russia (VIDEO) This was such a sad development for FOX News. Then on Saturday FOX News published a fraudulent list of 5 good things Joe Biden accomplished since […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

