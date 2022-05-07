Donald Trump Jr may not a doctor, but he has insights into what the next version of Covid-19 is going to look like and what will prompt it.
“Get ready folks. The Midterm Variant is coming and it’s going to be really scary.”
Get ready folks. The Midterm Variant is coming and it’s going to be really scary. https://t.co/wk1yp1BjX6
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 8, 2022
The story he referenced discusses the Biden regime’s “revelation” that we will see massive spikes in cases of Covid-19 in the fall. This is, of course, very convenient for Democrats who are seeing their midterm election hopes fade with every passing day. According to WXII12:
Coronavirus wave this fall and winter could potentially infect 100 million, White House warns
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is issuing a new warning that the U.S. could potentially see 100 million COVID-19 infections this fall and winter, as officials publicly stress the need for more funding from Congress to prepare the nation.
The projection of 100 million potential infections is an estimate based on a range of outside models that are being closely tracked by the administration and would include both the fall and winter, a senior administration official told CNN. Officials say this estimate is based on an underlying assumption of no additional resources or extra mitigation measures being taken, including new COVID-19 funding from Congress, or dramatic new variants.
The White House is sharing these estimates as officials renew their push to get Congress to approve additional funding to combat the virus and as the nation approaches a coronavirus death toll of 1 million. Officials have said the White House will commemorate the moment when the U.S. surpasses 1 million deaths from COVID-19.
The Biden administration has been sounding the alarm for weeks that additional funding is needed to continue the federal COVID-19 response, even as it seeks a return to “normal” with many pandemic-era restrictions lifting.
As we’ve been warning about since February, Pandemic Panic Theater is not over. Many analysts and commentators in conservative media cheered when face mask mandates and other restrictions were lifted that month. The vast majority of them claimed something to the effect of “Democrats started reading the polls” or “now they’re lifting restrictions because it’s an election year.” These assumptions were false.
As I’ve detailed on multiple occasions and at least two different podcasts, there were two reasons for the sudden and otherwise inexplicable lifting of restrictions in February. First, the powers-that-be needed the news cycles to be focused on what they knew to be an upcoming invasion by Russia of Ukraine. They didn’t want anything distracting from the narrative they were building; they wanted all eyes on Moscow and Kyiv.
Second, sustaining Pandemic Panic Theater was growing untenable. They knew it would be much easier to play like “good guys” and lift restrictions before the summer so when they rolled them out again with the next “surge,” scariant, or a new disease altogether in the fall, the new restrictions would be easier to initiate.
It’s no secret that lockdowns benefit Democrats in elections. A scared or restricted population is easier to control and less likely to vote in person. Moreover, collecting and falsifying mail-in ballots is exponentially easier than dealing with massive in-person voting. If you’re going to steal an election, it’s easier when you have more mail-in “voters” to manufacture.
While most Republicans are feeling great about their chances of retaking control of the House and Senate in November, it behooves them to remember the desperation and dishonesty of their opponents. Pandemic Panic Theater is coming again.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker